Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 359.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

