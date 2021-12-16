sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.39 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00208779 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 94,355,700 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.