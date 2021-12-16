Crowns (CWS) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00208779 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.