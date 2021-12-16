HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 600 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $18,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $443,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

