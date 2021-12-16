Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,343 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

