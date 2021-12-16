Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

AEOXF stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

