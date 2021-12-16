Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE TV opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 762,998 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 625,100 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

