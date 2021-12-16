Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 115,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

