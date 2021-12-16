Community Bank N.A. Sells 10,119 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 278,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.