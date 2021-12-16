Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 42.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $50,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $180,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.