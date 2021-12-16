Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

