NFI Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.22.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,112,800 shares of company stock worth $23,241,687.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

