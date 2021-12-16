Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 619,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

