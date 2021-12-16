Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,706,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

