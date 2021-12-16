Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.