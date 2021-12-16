Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 28,970 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.