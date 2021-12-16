PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of PMCB stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
