PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

