Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $271.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

