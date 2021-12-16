New Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -26.56. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

