Analyzing Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,434.70 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -1.20 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 484.11%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

