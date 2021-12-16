Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,054 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.