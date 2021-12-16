Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,828,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

