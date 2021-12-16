Secure Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 78.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

EMR opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

