Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $60,000 in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

