Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

