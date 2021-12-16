Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:TNX opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.61 million and a PE ratio of -18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

