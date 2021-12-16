State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after acquiring an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $479.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.95 and a 200-day moving average of $473.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

