Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.