Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.