Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

