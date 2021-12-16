ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Position Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97.

