Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 16,566 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

