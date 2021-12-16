Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Sarah M. Brown Purchases 465 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Sarah M. Brown bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

