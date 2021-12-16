Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.27

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.27 and last traded at C$59.22, with a volume of 575578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.56. The company has a market cap of C$28.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

