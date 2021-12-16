OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 27,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,309,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The stock has a market cap of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

