Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $402.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $370,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

