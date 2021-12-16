TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

