Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,932,137 shares of company stock worth $825,362,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

