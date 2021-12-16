Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

PGR opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 105.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

