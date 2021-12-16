Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

