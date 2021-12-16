Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in November

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

