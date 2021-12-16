Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.12

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 4279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

