Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,371 shares.The stock last traded at $117.11 and had previously closed at $119.86.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Vicor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,262 shares of company stock valued at $23,634,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.