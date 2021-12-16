Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Up 3.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.72 and last traded at $81.72. 11,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 355,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 43.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 35.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

