Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Up 3.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.72 and last traded at $81.72. 11,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 355,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 43.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 35.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.