Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) vs. Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Head to Head Review

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $57.01 billion 1.57 -$1.29 billion $1.60 17.84 Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.50 $1.56 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbus.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 6 6 0 2.38 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbus currently has a consensus price target of $91.16, suggesting a potential upside of 219.30%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Airbus beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

