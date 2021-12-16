Head to Head Analysis: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67%

This table compares Blend Labs and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EverQuote $346.93 million 1.31 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -30.10

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 185.50%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than EverQuote.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blend Labs beats EverQuote on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

