Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 890,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,097,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

