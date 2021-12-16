VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives $440.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $47.07 on Monday. VAT Group has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

