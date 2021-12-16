American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 69.4% in November

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMLM stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

