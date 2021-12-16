American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 69.4% in November

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMLM stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
