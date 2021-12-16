Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the November 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

